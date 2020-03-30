Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 3:16AM CDT until March 30 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH

EARLY THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF TEXAS FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE,

AND HIGH TO LOCALLY EXTREME FIRE DANGER…

.Critical fire weather conditions are expected today across

southeast New Mexico, the higher terrain of southwest Texas and

the western and central Permian Basin of west Texas as a strong

upper level storm system brings dry and windy conditions to the

region.

* Wind…Guadalupe Mountains…West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to 65 mph. Elsewhere…West Winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.