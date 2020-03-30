Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 3:16AM CDT until March 30 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF TEXAS FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE,
AND HIGH TO LOCALLY EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
.Critical fire weather conditions are expected today across
southeast New Mexico, the higher terrain of southwest Texas and
the western and central Permian Basin of west Texas as a strong
upper level storm system brings dry and windy conditions to the
region.
* WIND…West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.