Red Flag Warning issued April 2 at 12:31AM MDT until April 2 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon for Far West

Texas and Portions of Southern New Mexico Due to Windy Conditions,

Low Humidity and High Fire Danger…

.A weak passing upper disturbance will combine with a surface low

to the northeast to produce strong warm dry west winds this

afternoon. Wind speeds will be sustained around 20 to 25 mph with

gusts around 35 mph while the lowest humidity will be from 10 to

15 percent. These factors combined with a high fire danger will

produce critical fire weather conditions.

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 111, AND 112…

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 6 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone

112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND…West winds will have sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph

with gusts around 35 mph. |

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.