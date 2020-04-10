High Wind Warning issued April 10 at 1:47PM CDT until April 12 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon Saturday to

midnight MDT Saturday night. For the High Wind Watch, from

Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Low flying

aircraft may experience severe turbulence.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.