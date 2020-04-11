High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 2:40PM CDT until April 13 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In
Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low
flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
