High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 2:40PM CDT until April 13 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
