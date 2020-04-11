High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 2:40PM CDT until April 13 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.