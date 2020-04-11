High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 3:45AM CDT until April 13 at 12:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near

the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.