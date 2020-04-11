Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 1:34PM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Franklin and Organ Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to be
after midnight through Sunday afternoon. Some blowing dust is
possible Sunday afternoon which could reduce visibilities in
localized areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
