Wind Advisory issued April 11 at 2:52PM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico,
Hudspeth County along with the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some patchy blowing dust is possible
reducing visibilities to 3 to 5 miles Sunday afternoon,
especially along the I- 10 corridor and east of White Sands.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.