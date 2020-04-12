High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:35PM CDT until April 12 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains

Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 7

PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this

evening to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.