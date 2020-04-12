High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:45AM CDT until April 13 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 1

AM MDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon

through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe

turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying

light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.