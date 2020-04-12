High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 3:45AM CDT until April 13 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 1
AM MDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe
turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying
light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
