High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 7:15PM CDT until April 13 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 1 AM MDT Monday. For

the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.