Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 3:45AM CDT until April 13 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains
Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 7
PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this
evening to 1 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
