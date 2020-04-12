Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:37AM MDT until April 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico,

Hudspeth County along with the Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some patchy blowing dust is possible

reducing visibilities to 3 to 5 miles Sunday afternoon,

especially along the I- 10 corridor and east of White Sands.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.