Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:37AM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Franklin and Organ Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to be this
afternoon. Some blowing dust is possible which could reduce
visibilities in localized areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.