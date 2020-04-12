Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:37AM MDT until April 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…East slopes of the Franklin and Organ Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to be this

afternoon. Some blowing dust is possible which could reduce

visibilities in localized areas.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.