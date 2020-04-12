Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
April 13, 2020 1:49 am
Published 6:15 pm

Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 7:15PM CDT until April 13 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains
Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…7 PM this evening to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles