Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 7:15PM CDT until April 13 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains

Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…7 PM this evening to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.