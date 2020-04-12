Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 7:15PM CDT until April 13 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains
Foothills, Eastern Culberson County, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…7 PM this evening to 1 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.