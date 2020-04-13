High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 3:45AM CDT until April 13 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
