Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:45AM MDT until April 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico and
west Texas, along with the Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some patchy blowing dust is possible
reducing visibilities to 3 to 5 miles Monday afternoon,
especially along the I- 10 corridor and east of White Sands.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
