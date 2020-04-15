Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 2:15AM CDT until April 15 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, and Davis
Mountains above 6000 feet including McDonald Observatory.
* WHEN…From 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ to 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.