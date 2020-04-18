Red Flag Warning issued April 18 at 10:22AM MDT until April 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon for

Lowland Locations Due to Low Humidity, Strong Winds, and Very

High Fire Danger…

.A passing upper level wave will generate a lee cyclone in

northeastern New Mexico while a second reinforcing trough pushes

through later in the evening. These systems will tighten the

pressure gradient over the Borderland resulting in west winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon.

Additionally, warmer temperatures will drop RH values into the

lower teens. Low humidity, strong winds, and a very high fire

danger will lead to Red Flag conditions for several hours this

afternoon. Breezy winds will continue into the overnight for part

of the Borderland but decent relative humidity recoveries will

reduce the fire risk.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone 112.

Fire weather zone 055. Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND…Sustained west winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40mph.

* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.