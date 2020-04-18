Red Flag Warning issued April 18 at 3:34AM MDT until April 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon for
Lowland Locations Due to Low Humidity, Strong Winds, and Very High
Fire Danger…
.A passing upper level wave will generate a lee cyclone in
northeastern New Mexico while a second reinforcing trough pushes
through later in the evening. These systems will tighten the
pressure gradient over the Borderland resulting in west winds
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon.
Additionally, warmer temperatures will drop RH values into the
lower teens. Low humidity, strong winds, and a very high fire
danger will lead to Red Flag conditions for several hours Saturday
afternoon. Breezy winds will continue into the overnight for part
of the Borderland but decent relative humidity recoveries will
reduce the fire risk.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111. Fire weather zone
112. Fire weather zone 055. Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND…Sustained west winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40mph.
* HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
