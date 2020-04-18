Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 10:26AM MDT until April 19 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, Central and Southern White Sands Missile

Range, White Sands National Park, and East El Paso.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. The strong winds could

make driving difficult, especially along north/south running

roads. Blowing Dust, especially to the east of White Sands

National Park, could reduce visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.