Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 10:26AM MDT until April 19 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Tularosa Basin, Central and Southern White Sands Missile
Range, White Sands National Park, and East El Paso.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. The strong winds could
make driving difficult, especially along north/south running
roads. Blowing Dust, especially to the east of White Sands
National Park, could reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
