Wind Advisory issued April 18 at 3:32AM MDT until April 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains in Otero County.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. The strong winds could

make driving difficult, especially along north/south running

roads.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of at least 30 mph are expected.

Winds this strong can create hazardous driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure

loose outdoor objects.