Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 1:34PM MDT until April 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon and

Evening Across Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas…

Winds will continue to increase area wide through the evening

ahead of an approaching upper level shortwave. Strong winds

combined with very low relative humidity and susceptible fuels

will promote very high fire danger across the New Mexico lowlands

and El Paso County through this evening. Winds are expected to

peak this evening and overnight, with critical conditions

expected through 8-9PM this evening. RH recoveries overnight will

be modest as winds turn to the northwest.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone

112.Fire weather zone 055.

* WIND…West winds of 20 to 30 mph turning to the northwest in

the evening. Gusts 35-45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values between 7 and 12

percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.