Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 4:19AM MDT until April 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon and

Evening Across Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas…

.Winds will increase area wide this afternoon ahead of an

approaching upper level shortwave. Strong winds combined with

very low relative humidity and susceptible fuels will promote very

high fire danger across the New Mexico lowlands and El Paso County

on Tuesday. Winds are expected to peak later in the evening and

overnight, with the most likely window for critical conditions

occurring after 2 PM today. RH recoveries overnight will be

modest as winds turn to the northwest.

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone

112.Fire weather zone 055.

* WIND…West winds of 20 to 30 mph turning to the northwest in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values between 7 and 12

percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.