Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 4:19AM MDT until April 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon and
Evening Across Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas…
.Winds will increase area wide this afternoon ahead of an
approaching upper level shortwave. Strong winds combined with
very low relative humidity and susceptible fuels will promote very
high fire danger across the New Mexico lowlands and El Paso County
on Tuesday. Winds are expected to peak later in the evening and
overnight, with the most likely window for critical conditions
occurring after 2 PM today. RH recoveries overnight will be
modest as winds turn to the northwest.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone
112.Fire weather zone 055.
* WIND…West winds of 20 to 30 mph turning to the northwest in
the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values between 7 and 12
percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments