Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 11:21PM MDT until April 22 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Organ and Franklin Mountains,
including east El Paso.
* WHEN…Now until 4AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Peak winds are occurring now and will
gradually subside through the early morning hours with the
highest winds occurring east of the Franklin Mountains. Gusty
winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be
blown down. The strong winds could make driving difficult,
especially along north/south running roads.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.