Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 2:47PM MDT until April 22 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…East slopes of the Organ and Franklin Mountains,

including east El Paso.

* WHEN…6PM MDT this evening until 4AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Strongest winds will likely occur from

9PM MDT until Midnight tonight. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. The strong

winds could make driving difficult, especially along

north/south running roads.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.