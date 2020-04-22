Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:25PM CDT until April 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/
THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF
20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR WEST TEXAS
WEST OF THE PECOS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE
PECOS…
.Critical fire weather conditions will develop this afternoon and
Thursday across Southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas. Dry
conditions will persist through the end of the week.
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT
WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…
* WIND…This afternoon…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts
in the mountains and 15 to 25 mph in the plains. Thursday…West
25 to 35 mph and 15 to 25 mph in the plains.
* HUMIDITY…This afternoon…2 to 15 percent. Thursday…7 to 15
percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments