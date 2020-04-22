Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 2:36PM CDT until April 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/

THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF

20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR WEST TEXAS

WEST OF THE PECOS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE

PECOS…

.Critical fire weather conditions will develop this afternoon and

Thursday across Southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas. Dry

conditions will persist through the end of the week.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT

WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER…

* WIND…This afternoon…Mountains…Northwest 25 to 35 mph with

higher gusts. Plains…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

Thursday…Mountains…West 25 to 35 mph. Plains…West 15 to

25 mph.

* HUMIDITY…This afternoon…2 to 15 percent. Thursday…7 to 15

percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.