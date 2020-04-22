Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 3:33AM CDT until April 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF

15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE

DANGER FOR LOCATIONS ALONG AND WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER IN TEXAS…

…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE

HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND

EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST LOCATIONS IN

TEXAS WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER…

.Critical fire weather conditions will develop this afternoon and

Thursday across much of west Texas and southeast New Mexico. Dry

conditions will persist through the end of the week.

* WIND…Today, northwest 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts in the

mountains and 15 to 25 mph in the plains. Thursday, west 25 to

35 mph and 15 to 25 mph in the plains.

* HUMIDITY…7 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.