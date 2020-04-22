Red Flag Warning issued April 22 at 3:33AM CDT until April 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF
15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE
DANGER FOR LOCATIONS ALONG AND WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER IN TEXAS…
…A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND
EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST LOCATIONS IN
TEXAS WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER…
.Critical fire weather conditions will develop this afternoon and
Thursday across much of west Texas and southeast New Mexico. Dry
conditions will persist through the end of the week.
* WIND…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
