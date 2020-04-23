Red Flag Warning issued April 23 at 1:58PM CDT until April 23 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MID EVENING FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,

AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF

WEST TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER…

.Critical fire weather conditions will continue through mid

evening across Southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas.

Dry conditions will persist through Friday.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph in the mountains and 15 to 25 mph in

the plains.

* HUMIDITY…7 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.