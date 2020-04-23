Red Flag Warning issued April 23 at 1:58PM CDT until April 23 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MID EVENING FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,
AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF
WEST TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER…
.Critical fire weather conditions will continue through mid
evening across Southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas.
Dry conditions will persist through Friday.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph in the mountains and 15 to 25 mph in
the plains.
* HUMIDITY…7 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.