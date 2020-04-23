Red Flag Warning issued April 23 at 2:04PM MDT until April 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND

FAR WEST TEXAS INTO THIS EVENING…

.Winds are expected to increase this afternoon as northwest flow

aloft induces a lee surface low over eastern New Mexico. Sustained

west flow of 20 to 25 mph is expected with gusts to 35 mph

possible during the afternoon and evening hours. With dry air

already in place, relative humidity will drop below 15% across

most of the region with a few lowland locations reaching single-

digit RH by late afternoon. These conditions, combined with the

past few weeks of drought helping to sufficiently cure fine fuels,

will result in critical fire weather conditions across the

region.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of southwest and south-central New Mexico

and Far West Texas.

* WIND…Sustained west winds of 20 to 25 mph along with gusts

up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent lowlands with 12 to 15 percent

mountains areas below 7500 feet.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.