Red Flag Warning issued April 23 at 2:04PM MDT until April 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND
FAR WEST TEXAS INTO THIS EVENING…
.Winds are expected to increase this afternoon as northwest flow
aloft induces a lee surface low over eastern New Mexico. Sustained
west flow of 20 to 25 mph is expected with gusts to 35 mph
possible during the afternoon and evening hours. With dry air
already in place, relative humidity will drop below 15% across
most of the region with a few lowland locations reaching single-
digit RH by late afternoon. These conditions, combined with the
past few weeks of drought helping to sufficiently cure fine fuels,
will result in critical fire weather conditions across the
region.
* AFFECTED AREA…All of southwest and south-central New Mexico
and Far West Texas.
* WIND…Sustained west winds of 20 to 25 mph along with gusts
up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent lowlands with 12 to 15 percent
mountains areas below 7500 feet.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.