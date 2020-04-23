Red Flag Warning issued April 23 at 2:29AM MDT until April 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND

FAR WEST TEXAS THURSDAY AFTERNOON…

.Winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon as northwest

flow aloft induces a lee surface low over eastern New Mexico.

Sustained west flow of 20 to 25 mph is expected with gusts to

35 mph possible during the afternoon and evening hours. With dry

air already in place, relative humidity will drop below 15%

across most of the region with a few lowland locations reaching

single-digit RH by mid afternoon. These conditions, combined with

the past few weeks of drought helping to sufficiently cure fine

fuels, will result in critical fire weather conditions across the

region.

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this

afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* WIND…Sustained west winds of 20 to 25 mph along with gusts

up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent lowlands with 12 to 20 percent

mountains.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.