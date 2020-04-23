Red Flag Warning issued April 23 at 3:24AM CDT until April 23 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,
AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF
WEST TEXAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE PECOS RIVER…
.Critical fire weather conditions will develop again this
afternoon across Southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas. Dry
conditions will persist through the end of the week.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph in the mountains and 15 to 25 mph in
the plains.
* HUMIDITY…7 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
