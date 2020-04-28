High Wind Warning issued April 28 at 1:23PM CDT until April 29 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, mainly

Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.