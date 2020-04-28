High Wind Warning issued April 28 at 1:23PM CDT until April 29 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, mainly
Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Comments