Weather Alerts
By
Published 12:23 pm

High Wind Warning issued April 28 at 1:23PM CDT until April 29 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas, mainly
Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

National Weather Service

