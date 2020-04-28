Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 8:06PM MDT until April 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western slopes of the Sacramento, Organ and Franklin

Mountains and northern Hudspeth County including the cities of

El Paso, Las Cruces, and Cloudcroft.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A backdoor cold front will push across the

area Wednesday morning bringing strong gusty winds to locations

to the west of area mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.