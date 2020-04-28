Wind Advisory issued April 28 at 8:06PM MDT until April 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…East to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western slopes of the Sacramento, Organ and Franklin
Mountains and northern Hudspeth County including the cities of
El Paso, Las Cruces, and Cloudcroft.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A backdoor cold front will push across the
area Wednesday morning bringing strong gusty winds to locations
to the west of area mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
