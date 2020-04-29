Wind Advisory issued April 29 at 1:08AM MDT until April 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…WINDY ACROSS SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS THIS MORNING…
.A cold front will push to the west across the area this morning
bringing strong gusty winds especially near or along western
facing mountain slopes.
* WHAT…East to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western slopes of the Sacramento, Organ and Franklin
Mountains and northern Hudspeth County including the cities of
El Paso, Las Cruces, and Cloudcroft.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will push across the area this
morning bringing strong gusty winds especially to location near
or along western facing mountain slopes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.