Wind Advisory issued April 29 at 1:08AM MDT until April 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…WINDY ACROSS SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS THIS MORNING…

.A cold front will push to the west across the area this morning

bringing strong gusty winds especially near or along western

facing mountain slopes.

* WHAT…East to northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western slopes of the Sacramento, Organ and Franklin

Mountains and northern Hudspeth County including the cities of

El Paso, Las Cruces, and Cloudcroft.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will push across the area this

morning bringing strong gusty winds especially to location near

or along western facing mountain slopes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.