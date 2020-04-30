Red Flag Warning issued April 30 at 3:00PM MDT until May 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR THE LOWLANDS OF SOUTHERN
NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING…
.Temperatures Friday are expected to be at or near record levels
leading to very dry conditions with minimum RH values below 10
percent. The very warm conditions will also lead to unstable low
levels. Winds will increase to near critical levels during the
afternoon peaking out around 20 to 25 mph. Although winds will be
marginal, other factors are expected to compensate and critical
fire conditions are expected Friday afternoon across the desert
lowlands.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM
MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111.Fire weather zone
112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND…Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…6 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
