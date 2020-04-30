Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 2:37PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

An early season heat wave will encompass all of west Texas and

southeast New Mexico through Monday. Temperatures are expected to

soar into the 100’s across many locations with the hottest

readings along the Pecos and Rio Grande Rivers. Cooler

temperatures are expected by the middle of next week.

* If you plan to be outside in the heat, take plenty of breaks,

especially during the hottest parts of the day

* Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

* Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty

* Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages

* NEVER leave children in a car on even a moderately warm day as

conditions in the car can quickly heat to unhealthy levels

* Check on the elderly or other people at risk.