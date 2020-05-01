Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 2:21PM MDT until May 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

…VERY DRY AND MARGINALLY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL MAKE FOR

CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO THIS AFTERNOON

AND EVENING…

.Near record-setting temperatures are expected this afternoon and

early evening. Very dry air in place will allow for relative

humidity values to drop into the single-digits for most locations.

Winds will be on the increase through the afternoon, peaking with

sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph at the 20-foot level, with

some gusts over 30 mph. Although winds will be marginal, unstable

conditions with a Haines Index around 6 will compensate, leading

to overall critical fire weather conditions. A weaker pressure

gradient will result in lighter winds over El Paso and Hudspeth

Counties, generally 10 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. The Red

Flag Warning has been cancelled in these areas.

* AFFECTED AREA…New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, 112, and

113. This includes the Gila region, the southwest and south

central lowlands, and the Sacramento mountains.

* WIND…Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph at the 20-foot level

with gusts around 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Afternoon minimum RH values 6 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.