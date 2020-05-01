Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 2:21PM MDT until May 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…VERY DRY AND MARGINALLY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL MAKE FOR
CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO THIS AFTERNOON
AND EVENING…
.Near record-setting temperatures are expected this afternoon and
early evening. Very dry air in place will allow for relative
humidity values to drop into the single-digits for most locations.
Winds will be on the increase through the afternoon, peaking with
sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph at the 20-foot level, with
some gusts over 30 mph. Although winds will be marginal, unstable
conditions with a Haines Index around 6 will compensate, leading
to overall critical fire weather conditions. A weaker pressure
gradient will result in lighter winds over El Paso and Hudspeth
Counties, generally 10 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. The Red
Flag Warning has been cancelled in these areas.
* AFFECTED AREA…New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, 112, and
113. This includes the Gila region, the southwest and south
central lowlands, and the Sacramento mountains.
* WIND…Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph at the 20-foot level
with gusts around 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Afternoon minimum RH values 6 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.