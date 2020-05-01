Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 4:06AM CDT until May 1 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS…THE GUADALUPE AND DAVIS MOUNTAINS…

UPPER TRANS PECOS AND VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR FOR RELATIVE

HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY

HIGH FIRE DANGER…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS…THE GUADALUPE AND DAVIS MOUNTAINS…

UPPER TRANS PECOS AND VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR FOR RELATIVE

HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY

HIGH FIRE DANGER…

.Dry and windy conditions will produce critical fire weather

conditions this afternoon and early this evening and Saturday

across Southeast New Mexico and western portions of west Texas

near the higher terrain.

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL 9 PM CDT

/8 PM MDT/ SATURDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS,

20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR

UPPER TRANS PECOS…DAVIS MOUNTAINS AND VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54

CORRIDOR….

* TIMING…Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…4 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.