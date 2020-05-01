Red Flag Warning issued May 1 at 6:39AM MDT until May 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
…CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING…
.Temperatures today are expected to be at or near record levels
leading to very dry conditions with minimum RH values ranging from
8 to 12 percent in the lowlands, and up to 14 percent in the
higher terrain. Winds will increase to near critical levels
during the afternoon, peaking out around 20 to 25 mph at the
20-foot level, with some gusts over 30 mph. Although winds will
be marginal, unstable conditions with a Haines Index around 6 will
compensate, leading to overall critical fire weather conditions.
A weaker pressure gradient will result in lighter winds over El
Paso and Hudspeth Counties, generally 10 to 20 mph at the 20 foot
level. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled in these areas.
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, 112, and
113.
* WIND…Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph at the 20-foot level
with gusts around 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Afternoon minimum RH values 6 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
