Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 2:42PM CDT until May 2 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW

MEXICO PLAINS…THE GUADALUPE AND DAVIS MOUNTAINS… UPPER TRANS

PECOS…VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR AND WESTERN PERMIAN BASIN FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,

AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY

EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS…THE GUADALUPE

MOUNTAINS…VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF

15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE

DANGER…

…ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES

POSSIBLE IN DAVIS MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT PLAINS…

.Dry conditions and record heat will result in critical fire

weather this afternoon through early this evening across

southeast New Mexico, portions of the higher terrain of southwest

Texas and western portions of west Texas. Critical fire weather is

again possible Sunday and Monday across the same areas.

* TIMING…Through early this evening.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above average.

* LIGHTNING…Isolated dry lightning strikes possible in Davis

Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.