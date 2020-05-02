Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 2:42PM CDT until May 2 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR SOUTHEAST NEW
MEXICO PLAINS…THE GUADALUPE AND DAVIS MOUNTAINS… UPPER TRANS
PECOS…VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR AND WESTERN PERMIAN BASIN FOR
RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE,
AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER…
…ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES
POSSIBLE IN DAVIS MOUNTAINS AND ADJACENT PLAINS…
.Dry conditions and record heat will result in critical fire
weather this afternoon through early this evening across
southeast New Mexico, portions of the higher terrain of southwest
Texas and western portions of west Texas. Critical fire weather is
again possible Sunday and Monday across the same areas.
* TIMING…Through early this evening and again Sunday afternoon.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above average.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.