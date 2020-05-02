Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 3:23AM CDT until May 2 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS…THE GUADALUPE AND DAVIS MOUNTAINS…

UPPER TRANS PECOS…VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR AND WESTERN

PERMIAN BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS

OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER…

…ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES POSSIBLE

IN DAVIS MOUNTAINS…

.Dry and record heat will result in critical fire weather conditions

this afternoon through early this evening across southeast New

Mexico, portions of the higher terrain of southwest Texas and

western portions of west Texas.

* TIMING…This afternoon through early this evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above normal.

* LIGHTNING…Isolated dry lightning strikes possible in Davis

Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of gusty

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.