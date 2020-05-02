Red Flag Warning issued May 2 at 3:23AM CDT until May 2 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS…THE GUADALUPE AND DAVIS MOUNTAINS…
UPPER TRANS PECOS…VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR AND WESTERN
PERMIAN BASIN FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS
OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER…
…ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES POSSIBLE
IN DAVIS MOUNTAINS…
.Dry and record heat will result in critical fire weather conditions
this afternoon through early this evening across southeast New
Mexico, portions of the higher terrain of southwest Texas and
western portions of west Texas.
* TIMING…This afternoon through early this evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above normal.
* LIGHTNING…Isolated dry lightning strikes possible in Davis
Mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
