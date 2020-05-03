Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 2:22PM CDT until May 3 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE
GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS OF
SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO…VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR AND EASTERN
CULBERSON COUNTY OF WEST TEXAS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY
EVENING FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR RELATIVE
HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER…
.Record heat and dry conditions will result in critical fire
weather today and Monday across Southeast New Mexico and portions
of the higher terrain of West Texas.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above average.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments