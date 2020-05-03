Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 2:22PM CDT until May 3 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE

HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE

GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, CHAVEZ AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS OF

SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO…VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54 CORRIDOR AND EASTERN

CULBERSON COUNTY OF WEST TEXAS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY

EVENING FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS FOR RELATIVE

HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY

HIGH FIRE DANGER…

.Record heat and dry conditions will result in critical fire

weather today and Monday across Southeast New Mexico and portions

of the higher terrain of West Texas.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above average.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.