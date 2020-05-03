Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 3:17AM CDT until May 3 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS
EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS AND HIGH TO VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, CHAVEZ
AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO…VAN HORN HIGHWAY
54 CORRIDOR AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY OF WEST TEXAS…
.Record heat and dry conditions will result in critical fire
weather today and Monday across Southeast New Mexico and portions
of the higher terrain of West Texas.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…Plains…West 10 to 20 mph and gusty. Mountains…West
15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above normal.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
Comments