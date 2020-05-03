Red Flag Warning issued May 3 at 3:17AM CDT until May 3 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS

EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS AND HIGH TO VERY

HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE GUADALUPE AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, CHAVEZ

AND EDDY COUNTY PLAINS OF SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO…VAN HORN HIGHWAY

54 CORRIDOR AND EASTERN CULBERSON COUNTY OF WEST TEXAS…

.Record heat and dry conditions will result in critical fire

weather today and Monday across Southeast New Mexico and portions

of the higher terrain of West Texas.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Plains…West 10 to 20 mph and gusty. Mountains…West

15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above normal.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.