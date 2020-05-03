Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 2:32AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
An early season heat wave will continue to encompass all of west
Texas and southeast New Mexico through Monday. Temperatures are
expected to soar into the 100’s each afternoon across many
locations with the hottest readings along the Pecos River and Rio
Grande valleys. Cooler temperatures are expected by the middle of
next week.
* If you plan to be outside in the heat, take plenty of breaks,
especially during the hottest parts of the day
* Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing
* Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty
* Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages
* NEVER leave children in a car on even a moderately warm day as
conditions in the car can quickly heat to unhealthy levels
* Check on the elderly or other people at risk.
