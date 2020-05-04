Red Flag Warning issued May 4 at 3:42AM CDT until May 4 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MID

EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20

MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR THE SOUTHEAST

NEW MEXICO PLAINS…SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, GUADALUPE, DELAWARE,

DAVIS AND CHINATI MOUNTAINS, MARFA PLATEAU, VAN HORN HIGHWAY 54

CORRIDOR AND UPPER TRANS PECOS REGION OF WEST TEXAS…

.Record heat and very dry conditions will result in critical fire

weather conditions today across southeast New Mexico and the

higher terrain of west and southwest Texas.

* TIMING…This afternoon through mid evening

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…15 to 20 degrees above normal.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.